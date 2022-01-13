Leeds United are holding talks with Torino for the signature of Ola Aina and the Italian side are prepared to sell for the right price.

The Whites have been rocked by injuries to first team players at regular points throughout the season and are uncomfortably close to the drop zone in the Premier League.

They have been tipped to do business before the transfer window closes this month and have zeroed in on Torino defender Aina as an option.

Talks between Leeds and Torino are ongoing, according to Torino-focused Italian outlet Corriere Granata.

There is no agreement over the 25-year-old yet, but Torino are willing to sell if Leeds satisfy their demands.

It is suggested that the Italian club value the London-born full-back at around the €10m mark.

Torino are prepared to keep hold of Aina if their demands are not met and the ball is in Leeds’ court to come up with a proposal which convinces the Serie A side.

Aina came through the youth system at Chelsea and had a loan spell at Hull City before then joining Torino, initially on loan.

He spent the 2020/21 season back in England, on loan at Fulham.