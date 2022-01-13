Newcastle United are hoping to make one more signing before the weekend, having roped in Chris Wood from Burnley, according to Eurosport’s Dean Jones.

The Magpies have a tough task on their hands to fight their way out of the relegation spots in the Premier League this season and their new owners are backing boss Eddie Howe strongly in the ongoing transfer window.

Newcastle have moved early in the window and already have two new names on their books having signed right-back Kieran Trippier last week and striker Wood earlier today.

Howe is looking to bring in new talents in midfield and in the centre-back spot, and the club’s deal-makers are hard at work behind the scenes, launching enquiries for players, having compiled a list of potential targets.

And the Tyneside giants are hoping to add one more player to their ranks before the weekend.

Centre-back is a priority for Newcastle and Sevilla man Diego Carlos, along with Monaco’s Benoit Badiashile, are currently on top of their transfer wish list.

In attack Newcastle are keen on Reims wonderkid Hugo Ekitike, while Norwich City’s Todd Cantwell and Manchester United’s Donny van de Beek are among the midfielders linked with a move to Tyneside.

It remains to be seen whether yet another fresh face will walk through the door at St James’ Park before the weekend.