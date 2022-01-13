Newcastle United have been sounded out with respect to signing Netherlands and Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Been on loan this month, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Van de Beek has started just four Premier League games since he joined Manchester United from Ajax for a deal worth €40m in the summer of 2020.

Everton came close to signing the Dutch international on loan last summer, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer blocked him from leaving Old Trafford.

He was expected to play a more prominent role this season but he has started just four games, three in the Champions League and one in the EFL Cup.

The Dutchman is open to leaving on loan this month and it has been claimed Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle have been sounded out.

His agent is looking around for options in the market and the two clubs have been offered a chance to sign the Dutchman on loan.

Newcastle are in the market for midfielders and are working overtime to strengthen their team; they have been offered Van de Beek as an option.

German side Dortmund have also been sounded out and are alive to opportunities.

It remains to be seen whether either of the two clubs show an interest in getting Van de Beek on loan.

Any deal would also need the blessing of Manchester United, who have so far been reluctant to allow the midfielder to leave on loan.