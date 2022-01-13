Newcastle United are set to travel to Saudi Arabia later this month for a training camp in a first visit to the country since being taken over by the sovereign fund of the nation, according to the Daily Mail.

The Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund took charge of the club, along with Amanda Staveley and the Reuben Brothers last year, buying out Mike Ashley.

The new owners are pumping funds into the club, including wanting to spend big to improve the squad in the winter transfer window.

They have already spent close to £40m to sign two players and are prepared to spend more before the end of the window.

Newcastle are planning to travel to the country for the first time since being taken over by them later this month.

Eddie Howe has planned a training camp in Saudi Arabia and will fly out after their game against Leeds United on 22nd January.

The Newcastle squad will spend time in a warm-weather training camp while also meeting their new owners.

Public Investment Fund chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan is expected to meet the squad during his visit.

It is unclear whether crown prince Mohammed bin Salman will meet the Newcastle players during their trip.