Newcastle United are trying to convince Diego Carlos to push for a move to Sevilla as they continue to try to land their main centre-back target.

The Premier League side are keen to land two centre-backs during the ongoing transfer window and have been looking at a host of options.

A swoop for Lille’s Sven Botman failed to find success and Newcastle are now trying to keep alive a move for Sevilla’s Carlos.

They have already failed with bids for Carlos and are now, according to Seville-based daily Estadio Deportivo, trying to convince the player to push for the move.

Carlos has been offered around €5m per year in wages to move to Newcastle, well above the sum he can earn at Sevilla, and the Magpies want him to help to make the transfer happen.

Sevilla deal-maker Monchi is continuing to insist that if Newcastle want Carlos they will have to trigger his €75m release clause.

The Magpies are reluctant to do so as it would eat into money set aside for other targets.

Newcastle still want to make a raft of further signings and splashing a large chunk of cash on Carlos is not an approach the club seem minded to take at present.