Former Rangers striker Jermain Defoe has not been contacted by Charlton Athletic, according to the South London Press.

Charlton are expected to bolster their squad with new additions over the course of the transfer window as they aim to push for a playoff spot in League One.

The Addicks have scored just 31 goals in their 25 League One games so far, a total 20 goals fewer than second placed Sunderland and 13 fewer than fifth placed MK Dons.

Charlton boss Johnnie Jackson has been tipped to rope in his former Tottenham Hotspur team-mate Defoe to help the situation.

Defoe is a free agent after terminating his contract at Scottish giants Rangers, where he won the Scottish Premiership title last season.

All eyes are on where Defoe ends up, but there has been no contact between the striker and Charlton at present.

The move could happen, but there has been no contact so far between Charlton and Defoe.

As a free agent, Defoe can move outside the transfer window system and can afford to take his time before plotting his next move.