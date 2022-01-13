Newcastle United new boy Chris Wood has conceded that he did not expect any club to trigger the release clause in his contract with his previous club Burnley.

Wood’s move to Newcastle was confirmed earlier today and he has headed from Burnley, where he spent more than four years in the Premier League.

Burnley were not interested in selling him in the middle of the season but could do little once Newcastle decided to trigger the £25m release clause in his contract with the Clarets.

The New Zealand international was keen on the move and conceded that everything happened at a brisk pace in the last 36 hours, which saw him move clubs in the ongoing window.

Wood admitted that without knowing the specifics he was always aware of the release clause in his contract.

But he conceded that he or anyone never expected a club to trigger that given the size of the clause.

The striker said in a press conference: “It’s been a whirlwind 36 hours. It was a very quick turnaround.

“I got a phone call on Tuesday afternoon to tell me it had all started.

“I thought the decision was right on those terms but it was a big decision.

“I knew the clause had been sitting there since we agreed the new deal.

“I don’t know the specifics but knew it was there.

“Lots of players have clauses and I don’t think anyone ever thought the clause would be triggered but it’s the way the world is at the moment.”

Wood is expected to be in the team when Newcastle take on Watford at St. James’ Park on Saturday and the Magpies will be banking on him to provide a goal threat.