Chelsea left-back Kenedy is not part of manager Thomas Tuchel’s plans for the rest of the season and has interest from La Liga, according to football.london.

Kenedy went on loan to Brazilian club Flamengo at the start of the season and he was scheduled to remain at the club until the summer.

However, he is now set to be recalled from his loan spell; the Blues man started just four games in the league for the Brazilian club.

Chelsea are facing a crisis in the left-back position after the season-ending injury to star Ben Chillwell and it was speculated that Kenedy might be an option for Tuchel.

However, Kenedy is not part of Tuchel’s plans for the rest of the season and is expected to head out on loan again this month.

One possible destination for Kenedy is Spain, as a number of La Liga clubs are interested in him and where he has previous experience.

The winger last played for the Blues in the 2017/18 season, in the FA Cup, and in the Premier League in the 2016/17 campaign.

Kenedy went on loan to La Liga clubs in the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons, to Getafe and Granada respectively, and in the latter campaign racked up almost 45 appearances in all competitions.