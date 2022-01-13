Real Sociedad president Jokin Aperribay has met the father of Manchester United star Juan Mata to discuss a potential move to the Spanish club in the summer.

Mata has been reduced to being a bit-part player at Manchester United and is in the final six months of his contract at Red Devils.

The Premier League giants are unlikely to offer a new deal to the Spaniard, who has made just three appearances for the club this season.

The 33-year-old is looking around for a new club in the summer and he has a few takers back at his homeland in Spain.

According to Spanish sports daily AS, Sociedad president Aperribay held talks with Mata’s father in a San Sebastien hotel this week.

It was an informal meeting and the Sociedad chief discussed the possibility of signing the midfielder on a free transfer in the summer.

Sociedad are interested in Mata and want to add a player of his stature to their squad next season.

However, the Spaniard would have to agree to a wage cut as the Spanish club cannot afford his current salary.

It remains to be seen whether the veteran Spaniard ends up at the Anoeta ahead of next season.