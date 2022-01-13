Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Peterborough United starlet Benjamin Mensah and have enquired about him, according to Sky Sports (12:46).

Mensah previously played for Aston Villa’s academy but has come up through the ranks at Championship side Peterborough.

He made his debut for Peterborough’s senior side in the 2019/20 season in the EFL Trophy and is considered to be a bright prospect at London Road.

Mensah has done enough to attract interest and it has now emerged he has Premier League suitors.

Spurs are keen on the youngster and have made enquires with Peterborough about the player, who can play as a right-back and a right wing-back.

The north London club are targeting the player with the hope of bringing him into the Under-23s set-up and aid their cause in the Premier League 2.

However, the road is not clear for Spurs as it is believed that there are several other clubs interested in the starlet, potentially providing competition.

The starlet signed his first professional contract with the Posh towards the end of 2020 and his deal is up next year.