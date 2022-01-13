Trabzonspor are pushing to secure the services of Celtic target Zinedine Ferhat and could open talks in the coming days.

The Algeria international is out of contract at French side Nimes in the summer and his situation has alerted a host of clubs, including Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic.

It has been suggested that Celtic could make a move for Ferhat this month, although they could also try to land him on a pre-contractual agreement.

Now though Celtic will have to battle Trabzonspor if they do move for Ferhat as, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, the Turkish side want him.

Trabzonspor coach Abdullah Avci is convinced about Ferhat’s qualities and feels he would fit perfectly into his team.

The Turkish outfit are prepared to back their boss and it is claimed could start talks to sign the midfielder in the coming days.

It remains to be seen if an approach from Trabzonspor might spur Celtic into action in the battle for Ferhat.

The 28-year-old could not help Nimes avoid relegation from Ligue 1 last season, but he did catch the eye with six goals and ten assists in 33 appearances.