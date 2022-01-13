West Brom are making an attempt to sign Leeds United target Vedat Muriqi from Lazio and the Italian side are happy to let him join the Baggies if their demands are met.

Muriqi shone when on the books at Fenerbahce and earned glances from a host of top clubs.

He ultimately headed to Italy with Lazio, but his stint in Italian football has been underwhelming and the Rome side want to ship him out this month.

Fenerbahce want Muriqi back and his wife prefers the move, but there is significant interest from England, where Leeds are keen on the hitman and have been holding talks.

West Brom have burst into the chase though and, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Lazio are happy for him to join the Baggies.

However, Lazio are insisting that their terms are met and if Muriqi leaves on loan then they want an obligation to buy in the deal, finalising a permanent exit.

Muriqi cannot wait to leave Lazio as he looks to leave behind an unhappy adventure and the club also want him to go.

He has further interest beyond that of Fenerbahce, Leeds and West Brom, and all eyes will be on where he ends up.