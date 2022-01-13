Leeds United and Wolves are keen on Oldham Athletic talent Benny Couto, who would like to finish the season at the League Two club if he is sold this month, according to the Oldham Times.

The 18-year-old left-back is being scouted by clubs from both the Championship and the Premier League, along with sides from Spain and Portugal, with his potential having been noted.

Couto has caught the eye with his performances for a struggling Oldham outfit in League Two and the Latics could lose him during this month’s transfer window.

Now Leeds and Wolves have joined the long list of clubs keen on the defender, who wants to stay at Oldham to see out the season if he is sold.

It is suggested that most of the clubs looking to sign Couto would be prepared to loan him back to Oldham for the second half of the season, granting the teenager’s wish.

Oldham have slapped an asking price of £1m on the teenager’s head, with the player having signed his first senior contract at the club in October.

Couto has clocked 21 senior appearances for Oldham over the course of the season so far and suitors Leeds got an up close look at him in the EFL Trophy.

The defender scored his first goal in senior football against Scunthorpe United on Boxing Day.