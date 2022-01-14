Chelsea are not interested in selling Armando Broja despite Southampton’s interest in turning his loan into a permanent deal, according to the Sun.

The 20-year-old forward joined the Saints on loan from Chelsea last summer and has so far been impressive during his spell at the south coast club.

He has scored five times in the Premier League already this season and is rated very highly inside the Southampton camp.

Ralph Hasenhuttl has made it clear that the club want to sign Broja on a permanent deal but for the moment that seems unlikely.

It has been claimed that Chelsea do not want to sell the forward as things stand presently.

He is rated highly at Stamford Bridge and the club believe the forward has a future at Chelsea going forward.

They have been left impressed by his performances at Southampton this season and will evaluate him once he returns in the summer.

They could be open to another loan move but for the moment, Chelsea are in no mood to permanently sell Broja.

He signed a new five-year contract with Chelsea last summer before he joined the Saints on loan.