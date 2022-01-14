Alejandro Pozo, Bryan Gil’s former Eibar team-mate, has stressed the need for young players like the Tottenham Hotspur starlet to go out on loan, amid a lack of game time.

Gil arrived at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the summer from La Liga giants Sevilla, putting pen-to-paper on a long-term deal at the club

However, the winger has struggled for game time at Spurs and is yet to make a single start in the Premier League, although he has missed some games owing to injury and illness.

Pozo, his former team-mate at Spanish side Eibar, has stressed that young players like the Spurs winger need to go out on loan and get some game time under their belt to grow.

The 22-year-old added that players young talents like himself and Gil need to feel like footballers again when they are finding it hard to earn game time.

“[Even though in the last few seasons, it has been loan move after loan move], you always have another team that gives you confidence, as has happened to me and Bryan”, Pozo told Spanish daily Estadio Deportivo.

“Tottenham signed him, although he’s not getting [regular] minutes, but hey, he’ll go out on loan, play again and feel like a footballer.

“That’s what we young players need, to feel like footballers and get some minutes.”

Gil has clocked up minutes in Spurs’ last three league outings, all from the bench, and it remains to be seen whether they will be open to letting him leave on loan this month.