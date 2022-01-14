Ipswich Town star Matt Penney has revealed that the changes brought in by new Blues boss Kieran McKenna have had a positive impact on the squad and training is a world away from what he has previously experienced.

After a poor run of results, Paul Cook was let go and McKenna was brought in his place to arrest the Blues’ freefall and make them League One promotion contenders again.

The Tractor Boys have won both league games under McKenna so far and have cut the distance to the last playoff place to eight points.

Penney stressed that the squad are on the same page as McKenna and the results of that are visible from the Blues’ recent victories.

The Blues star admitted that McKenna’s style is very different from that of Cook and that training under him is intense but the squad are glad to play under the new boss.

“I think the boys like the new system and the way he wants us to play, we’ve all taken it on board, and thankfully we’ve seen the reward from that”, Penney was quoted as saying by the East Anglian Daily Times.

“Training’s great.

“It’s sharp, intense and there’s a real detail to everything we do.

“The standards are really high and the boys are thriving off it.

“It’s so different to what we’ve been used to, but like I say, it’s been great.”

The Tractor Boys take on Bolton in their next league match this weekend and they will be hoping the new manager bounce under McKenna continues.