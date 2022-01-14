Brighton striker Neil Maupay has emerged as a potential option for Juventus, who are in the market for forwards, during this month’s transfer window.

Juventus are looking to reinforce their forward line this month as they look to push for a place in the top four of Serie A this season.

Massimiliano Allegri is not happy with the options up front and wants to bring in a striker to add more goals to his squad for the latter half of the season.

The Italian giants are considering a number of options and their eyes are now hovering over unfancied targets in the Premier League.

According to the Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Juventus are considering whether to make a move for Brighton striker Maupay.

The Frenchman has scored seven goals in the Premier League this season and he is being watched by Juventus.

Brighton value him at €18m to €20m, but Juventus believe that they can get him for a smaller fee due to his contract situation and Brighton’s comfortable position in the league table.

He has 18 months left on his contract and Brighton could be convinced to sell him for a lower fee as he will be entering the final year of his contract in the summer.

However, Maupay is not a priority option and they are only likely to try and sign him if they miss out on other targets.