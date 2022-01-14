John Barnes has insisted that Everton new boy Nathan Patterson in not going improve the Toffees by that much but stressed he will add to the spirit and harmony in the dressing room.

The Toffees snapped up the high-rated defender from Scottish champions Rangers earlier this month, paying the Gers a record fee after having seen them knock back multiple offers for him in the last window.

Patterson, who has put pen-to-paper on a long-term deal at Goodison Park, will now support veteran Seamus Coleman at right-back, a position they failed to bolster in the summer.

However, ex-top flight star Barnes has insisted Patterson will not improve the Toffees by that much, although he is a steady player.

Barnes added that Patterson will add to the harmony, spirit and togetherness in the Everton dressing room, which is something they need more of at the present.

“Nathan Patterson is a steady player and that’s what Everton want”, Barnes told Bonus Code Bets.

“He hasn’t gone to Everton to be a superstar, because he’s not, but Everton identified left back as a problematic position because Lucas Digne has now left.

“Patterson is good enough for Everton at this moment in time, but he’s not going to help Everton win the league or even improve them that much.

“He’s going there to help get the harmony, spirit and togetherness in the dressing room right and he’s good enough to do that.”

Patterson earned a spot among the substitutes in Everton’s FA Cup win against Hull City last weekend and all eyes will be on when he will be handed his debut at his new club.