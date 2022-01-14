New York City FC sporting director David Lee has highlighted the tactical flexibility that Rangers new boy James Sands can bring to any team, with his ability to play in multiple positions.

The 21-year-old centre-back joined Rangers earlier this month on an 18-month loan deal from New York City FC, with the Scottish giants seeing off competition for his signature.

The American has been added to the Rangers squad to bolster Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s defensive options for the latter half of the season.

Lee insisted that Sands will bring a certain amount of tactical flexibility to the Rangers squad with his ability to play in multiple positions.

He believes that the American’s ability to play in defence and midfield makes it easier for coaches to name him in their teams and provides different tactical options to the team management.

“Tactically he is outstanding”, Lee told The Athletic.

“He reads the game fantastically well and he’s technically excellent whether playing centre-back or midfield.

“They’re the things that can sometimes go unnoticed but they don’t when you work with him.

“He’s worked with three head coaches now and everyone has tried to find a way to put him in the team as he helps the team regardless of position.

“It all depends on the team and system you play.

“He went to the national team and played in midfield and then in a back four and a back three so even at that level they’re valuing his versatility.

“It’s difficult to say he’s better in one position but what he does do is give coaches options and decisions in-game to move him into other positions to change shape, the tempo of the game without having to make a sub as he can adapt so quickly.”

Sands will hope to make an impression at Rangers over the course of the next 18 months and Rangers have an option to make the move permanent once the loan deal ends next year.