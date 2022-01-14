West Ham United are tracking Strasbourg striker Ludovic Ajorque, but may not be able to sign him during this month’s transfer window.

David Moyes wants to make signings this month as he looks to make sure his side’s push for a top four place in the Premier League does not run out of steam.

Adding another striker is of interest to the Scot and, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, West Ham are watching Ajorque closely.

They have noted that the 27-year-old has hit the back of the net on a regular basis over the last 18 months, scoring 26 times, and taken note of his style of play, which is tipped to suit the Premier League.

However, West Ham may not be able to land Ajorque until the summer.

It is suggested that Strasbourg are unlikely to let their key player leave this month, but could listen to offers in the summer.

Strasbourg are eighth in Ligue 1 and, powered by Ajorque’s goals, can dream of finishing in a European spot.

They have the striker, who joined from Clermont in 2018, under contract until 2024.