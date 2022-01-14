Former Tottenham Hotspur star Ramon Vega has questioned the need for academies and young talents amidst the talk of the north London derby being potentially postponed.

A number of Premier League games have been postponed since the end of last month due to Covid cases ravaging squads across the top flight, but the league has also taken into account injuries.

Leicester’s game against Burnley this weekend has already been postponed and Arsenal are now in talks with the Premier League and Tottenham over postponing the north London derby on Sunday.

Both teams are dealing with reduced options and the clash could be called off.

However, Vega slammed Arsenal for trying to push for a postponement and questioned why the clubs are running an academy and signing top young talents when they are not prepared to blood them in when required.

The former Spurs star took to Twitter and wrote: “Don’t tell me Arsenal or Spurs haven’t enough players to play on Sunday?

“What’s the point to Hoover up all the young talents and when the chance comes to play they don’t even count on them?

“Question here, is the Academy a vanity? Because they need to have it as a Football club?”

It remains to be seen whether the north London derby goes ahead.