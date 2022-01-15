Stephen Elliott has bemoaned Sunderland dropping points against ten-men Accrington Stanley after drawing 1-1 and feels the Black Cats have had an awful week.

Lee Johnson was looking to see Sunderland return to winning ways in League One away at Accrington after the midweek disappointment of a loss at home against Lincoln City.

He saw his side take the lead just three minutes into the second half through Aiden O’Brien, whose right-footed effort from outside the box found the top left corner of the net.

Accrington then had Ross Sykes sent off for a second bookable offence and Sunderland looked on course to all three points.

However, with just six minutes left up popped Mitchell Clark to level the game and secure a share of the spoils for Accrington, leaving Elliott bemoaning an awful week.

“Surely got to see the game out to ten men”, the former Sunderland man wrote on Twitter.

“Been an awful week.

“Season changing week potentially!!”

Sunderland now sit second in the League One table, one point off leaders Wycombe Wanderers and just one point ahead of third placed Rotherham United.

They are next in action at home against Portsmouth.