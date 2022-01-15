Fixture: Aston Villa vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s Premier League clash against Aston Villa at Villa Park this evening.

The Red Devils have not lost a game in all competitions away at Villa Park since 1999 and will look to keep the run going in today’s league contest.

Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof and Alex Telles have returned to the back four, alongside French centre-back Raphael Varane.

Nemanja Matic will partner Fred in the middle of the park and Bruno Fernandes is also back in the starting eleven to provide the creativity.

Edinson Cavani will lead the line alongside youngsters Anthony Elanga and Mason Greenwood, with Cristiano Ronaldo not in the squad at all.

Jadon Sancho, Jesse Lingard and Donny van de Beek are some of the options Manchester United have on the bench today if Rangnick needs to freshen things up.

Manchester United Team vs Aston Villa

De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Telles, Fred, Matic, Fernandes, Greenwood, Elanga, Cavani

Substitutes: Henderson, Heaton, Jones, Maguire, Lingard, Mata, Van de Beek, Sancho