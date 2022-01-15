Fixture: Newcastle United vs Watford

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Newcastle United have revealed their team to welcome Watford to St James’ Park this afternoon in a crunch Premier League contest.

Eddie Howe’s side are 19th in the Premier League standings with just eleven points from their 19 games, while Watford sit in 17th, having picked up 13 points from 18 games.

Newcastle reinforced their options earlier this week when snapping up striker Chris Wood from Burnley for £25m.

The last meeting between the two teams ended in a 1-1 draw at Vicarage Road in September, while Newcastle have not beaten Watford since 2018.

Martin Dubravka slots into goal for Newcastle today, while at the back Eddie Howe picks Kieran Trippier and Paul Dummett as full-backs, with Jamal Lascelles and Fabian Schar in the centre.

In midfield, Newcastle look towards Jonjo Shelvey and Sean Longstaff, while Joelinton starts. Ryan Fraser and Allan Saint-Maximin will feed new boy Wood.

Howe can bring on substitutes to shake things up if needed and his options include Joe Willock and Matt Ritchie.

Newcastle United Team vs Watford

Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Dummett, Shelvey, Longstaff, Joelinton, Fraser, Saint-Maximin, Wood

Substitutes: Darlow, Gillespie, Ritchie, Lewis, Krafth, Murphy, Almiron, Willock, Anderson