Leeds United legend Dominic Matteo has insisted that with West Ham United’s tight fixture schedule, they might have a worn-out squad at their disposal, which the Whites could take advantage of on Sunday.

The Hammers played against Leeds last weekend, followed by a midweek game against Norwich City and now face their third game in the space of a week against the Whites again.

In the FA Cup last weekend, the Hammers were able to deal a 2-0 defeat to Leeds after having played their last game more than a week before.

Matteo thinks that while West Ham’s form does not betray it, there is a chance manager David Moyes has a tired squad at his disposal and the Whites can take advantage of the opportunity.

While he does not wish it on anyone, Matteo is aware that an injury in a key area in the West Ham side could prove of benefit to the Whites and he thinks that it is important that his former club start out the game in high spirits.

Speaking on LUTV’s The Warm Up, Matteo said: “They have played an extra game.

“So it’s an opportunity, they have played a lot of games so there’s a chance they might be a little bit tired, they don’t look tired at the minute West Ham, but they might be.

“They might pick up an injury, we don’t want players to get injured obviously, but if they do it might help us.

“So let’s start the game positively.

“I think against West Ham [in the FA Cup] the first five, ten minutes we did well and then they got on top with their power and pace.

“So I think we need to manage that better.”

West Ham sit in fourth place in the Premier League and with Arsenal having their game postponed, could move to five points ahead of the fifth placed Gunners by beating Leeds.