Everton could confirm the sacking of Rafael Benitez as soon as this evening, according to the Daily Mail.

The Spanish tactician saw his side beaten 2-1 by lowly Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday and it heaped further pressure on him.

Despite having endured a summer where he could spend only £1.7m on improving the squad at Goodison Park, Benitez has failed to win over the fans and his cause has been hurt further by a run of poor form which has seen the team tumble down the league table.

Everton sit in 15th position in the Premier League and have picked up just five points from their last 12 games, the worst record in the division.

It is suggested that Benitez will now be sacked and Everton could even confirm his departure this evening.

He has been backed by owner Farhad Moshiri, but the club’s poor run of results looks set to spell the end of his reign.

Benitez took charge at Everton in the summer and put pen to paper to a three-year contract.

The Toffees could have to pay the Spaniard a significant compensation fee if they do choose to show him the door.