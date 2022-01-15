Hull City are interested in Ajax star Danilo Silva and want to bring him to MKM Stadium, according to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu.

The Tigers are currently 19th in the Championship but are looking over their shoulder as they sit only four points above the relegation zone.

Hull are currently in the midst of a takeover, but with manager Grant McCann himself unsure of the situation there are uncertainties at the East Yorkshire club.

Danilo’s contract with the Dutch giants ends at the conclusion of the season and McCann is looking to add to his attacking options.

The Tigers have identified Danilo as a player they want to pursue this window to improve an attack that has scored only 20 goals this league season.

Danilo is an academy graduate of the Dutch champions and has 13 senior appearances to his name for the Dutch giants.

This season he has eight first team appearances in the Eredivisie, scoring two goals, but has been much more prolific in the second tier, where Jong Ajax play, netting five times and providing three assists in seven appearances.

The striker spent last season on loan at fellow top flight side Twente, scoring 17 goals in 34 appearances, and it remains to be seen on what basis the Tigers try to acquire him.