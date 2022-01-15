Neil Lennon believes that Newcastle United are still not functioning as a team and there is still work to do if they are to survive in the Premier League this season.

Newcastle conceded a late goal to Watford at home today to draw 1-1 and throw away a chance to win only their second Premier League game of the season.

The result meant that the Magpies remained in the bottom three and helped Watford to remain just above the relegation zone for the moment.

Newcastle are expected to bring in more players before the winter window is over and Lennon believes that one of their new signings in Kieran Trippier played well against the Hornets.

But he stressed that the Magpies still have major work to do as the players are still not functioning as a proper unit under manager Eddie Howe.

Lennon said on BBC Radio 5 live after the game: “There’s still a lot of work to do here for Newcastle.

“I thought Trippier was excellent for them, Joelinton was very good, but they are not functioning as a team.

“They are a little bit disjointed still, a lack of legs and a lack of belief.”

Newcastle will next prepare for a trip to Elland Road when they will take on Leeds United next weekend, in another game which could be key to their hopes of survival.