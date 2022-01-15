Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has insisted, in the aftermath of former Owls loan star Theo Corbeanu leaving Hillsborough for MK Dons, that he will never promise a player game-time.

Corbeanu joined Sheffield Wednesday on loan this summer and after struggling for game-time in the earlier part of the season he was becoming a regular fixture of the Owls team, making 13 league appearances in total, though starting only six games.

The young attacker was surprisingly recalled by parent club Wolves recently, and then sent on loan for the rest of the season to the Owls’ League One rivals MK Dons earlier this month.

Moore insisted that since Corbeanu is a Wolves player, he was aware that the club could at any moment recall him from his loan.

The Owls boss explained that having heard of MK Dons promising Corbeanu game-time, he would not do the same.

“Corbeanu was a loan player, he was never our player, and we knew that Wolves could always call him back”, Moore wrote in his programme notes ahead of the Owls’ game against Plymouth Argyle.

“It has been said MK Dons have offered TC guaranteed game time but that is something I personally would not do.”

Lewis Gibson has struggled for game-time at Hillsborough this season, though he also faced troubles with injuries, but other loanees such as Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Lewis Wing and Florian Kamberi have made regular appearances for the Owls this term.