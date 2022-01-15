Rangers are set to miss out on Andreas Skov Olsen, with Club Brugge now rapidly closing in on the Danish winger’s signature.

Bologna are prepared to let Skov Olsen depart during this month’s transfer window and the Denmark international has been linked with a number of clubs.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s Rangers have been listed as suitors, along with Danish sides FC Copenhagen and Brondby, but it is Belgian outfit Club Brugge now in pole position.

According to Danish daily BT, Club Brugge are close to signing Skov Olsen.

They are holding talks with Bologna and are now in advanced negotiations to take him to Belgium during this month’s transfer window.

The Belgian giants want to move quickly to snap up the highly rated 22-year-old, adding him to the ranks.

Skov Olsen has been capped 14 times by Denmark and made the switch to Italy with Bologna in 2019.

He has made 17 appearances in Serie A for Bologna so far this season, providing assists against Empoli and Sassuolo.