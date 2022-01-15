Fixture: Norwich City vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Everton have named their starting line-up and substitutes to go up against strugglers Norwich City at Carrow Road in the Premier League this afternoon.

Rafael Benitez’s men have been in a period of poor form for some time and lost their last Premier League game, slipping to a 3-2 defeat at home against Brighton.

Benitez, who is wheeling and dealing in this month’s transfer window, will demand three points away at bottom club Norwich, as he looks for Everton to go on a winning run.

The Toffees are without midfielder Tom Davies.

For this afternoon’s game, Benitez selects Jordan Pickford in goal, while at the back he trusts in Seamus Coleman and Vitaily Mykolenko as full-backs, with Michael Keane and Ben Godfrey in the centre.

Further up the pitch, the Everton manager picks Andre Gomes and Abdoulaye Doucoure in midfield, while Demarai Gray, Anthony Gordon and Salomon Rondon support Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Benitez has options to make changes if needed and can look to his bench, where he can call for Richarlison and Anwar El Ghazi.

Everton Team vs Norwich City

Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Godfrey, Mykolenko, Gomes, Doucoure, Gray, Gordon, Rondon, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Begovic, Kenny, Patterson, Holgate, Richarlison, Mina, Townsend, Gbamin, El Ghazi