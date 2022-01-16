Burnley and Newcastle United target Seko Fofana has stressed his desire not to leave French club Lens during this month’s transfer window.

Fofana has shone at Lens and has been linked with big spending Newcastle, while Burnley recently made an unsuccessful bid for his services.

As the transfer window heats up Lens could be tested with fresh proposals for their midfield powerhouse, but Fofana does not want to go this month.

Asked about a potential move, Fofana was quoted as saying by Eurosport France: “My wish is to continue the adventure and to go as far as possible.

“I always said that I feel good here”, he added.

Lens grabbed a 2-1 win away at troubled Saint-Etienne on Saturday and now sit in sixth spot in Ligue 1, knocking on the door of the European places.

They have won their last two Ligue 1 games on the spin, but next face a tough test in the shape of third placed Marseille.

Lens locked Fofana down to a four-year deal at the club when landing him from Italian outfit Udinese in the summer of 2020.