Chelsea have made contact with French club Reims about potentially signing Newcastle United target Hugo Ekitike in the summer.

Newly rich Newcastle are keen on landing the 19-year-old during this month’s transfer window and have opened talks with Reims to try to put a deal in place.

It has been suggested that the striker, who has scored eight goals in 17 Ligue 1 outings this season, is ready to answer the St James’ Park call.

No deal has been agreed though and Chelsea have now entered the mix for Ekitike, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

Chelsea have contacted Reims to ask about the 19-year-old; Reims will sell for a big fee.

The European champions are looking at the striker as a recruit in the summer transfer window.

Selling Ekitike in the summer could suit Reims more than cashing in on him this month, but it is unclear what the French club’s view is.

Reims are claimed to value the young hitman at €40m, which they feel reflects his status as the top scorer under the age of 20 in the top five European leagues.