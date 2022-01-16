Fixture: Liverpool vs Brentford

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Liverpool have revealed their starting side and substitutes to welcome Thomas Frank’s Brentford outfit to Anfield in the Premier League this afternoon.

With Manchester City’s victory over Chelsea on Saturday, Liverpool may be the only remaining side capable of challenging the Citizens for the title.

Liverpool are 14 points behind Manchester City, but boast two games in hand, one of which is this afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp must make do without Naby Keita, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, who are at the Africa Cup of Nations.

For this afternoon’s game, Liverpool have Alisson in goal, while at the back Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson are full-backs, with Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip in the centre.

Midfield sees Klopp deploy Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Curtis Jones, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino lead the attack.

Klopp has options to change things if needed, including Joe Gomez and James Milner.

Liverpool Team vs Brentford

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jota, Firmino

Substitutes: Kelleher, Konate, Milner, Gomez, Minamino, Tsimikas, Gordon, Williams, Morton