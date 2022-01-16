Atalanta general manager Umberto Marino has brushed off Newcastle United being linked with wing-back Robin Gosens.

Gosens has regularly been of interest to Premier League sides in recent transfer window and the German has been placed on the radar of Newcastle this month.

The Germany international is only just working his way back to action following a hamstring injury and Marino admits that Atalanta have missed him.

The general manager is aware of Newcastle being linked with Atalanta players and brushed off the link with Gosens, who he is keen to see back in action soon.

Marino said on DAZN before Atalanta played Inter: “Now every day I read about Newcastle’s interest in Atalanta players.

“Robin has been out for four months and for us it is a significant loss on a technical and a human level.

“It is important to get him back as soon as possible.”

Atalanta played out a 0-0 draw at home against Inter on Sunday evening to continue to sit fourth in Serie A, but only one point ahead of fifth placed Juventus, who beat Udinese 2-0 on Saturday.