Fixture: West Ham United vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

David Moyes has picked his West Ham United side to entertain Leeds United in the Premier League at the London Stadium this afternoon.

West Ham beat Leeds 2-0 in the FA Cup last weekend and Moyes would take a repeat today as he looks to keep his side’s push to finish in the top four on track.

If the Hammers can take all three points today then they would establish a five point lead over fifth placed Arsenal, whose game with Tottenham Hotspur has been postponed.

Moyes is still without centre-back Kurt Zouma, but the Frenchman is back in tracking.

Lukasz Fabianski plays in goal for West Ham today, while in defence Moyes picks Vladimir Coufal, Craig Dawson, Issa Diop and Aaron Cresswell as a back four.

The West Ham boss looks towards Declan Rice, while Manuel Lanzini also plays. Nikola Vlasic, Pablo Fornals and Jarrod Bowen support Michail Antonio.

Moyes can look to his bench to try to influence the game through his substitutions and his options include Alex Kral and Andriy Yarmolenko.

West Ham United Team vs Leeds United

Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell, Rice, Lanzini, Fornals, Vlasic, Bowen, Antonio

Substitutes: Areola, Fredericks, Masuaku, Johnson, Alese, Kral, Perkins, Okoflex, Yarmolenko