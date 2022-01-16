Former Chelsea and Manchester United chief executive Peter Kenyon is being eyed by Newcastle United, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

The new ownership at St. James Park has brought with it shake-ups at both footballing and administrative levels for the Magpies.

While the transfer window opening offered the opportunity for the Magpies to change the shape of their squad, administrative changes are also being contemplated at St. James Park.

Dan Ashworth is being pursued by the Magpies for a director of football role and his current club Brighton & Hove Albion have given Newcastle permission to speak with him.

Now the Magpies are considering bringing in Kenyon for a role that would be akin to his previous role at former Premier League clubs.

Kenyon being considered has no relationship to the Magpies’ pursuit of Ashworth and will not interfere with that matter.

Being the former chief executive of the Red Devils and the Blues, Kenyon has bags of experience and thus might look attractive to the Magpies.

Kenyon in 2019 launched a takeover bid for Newcastle which ultimately failed but he could be back now for a new role on Tyneside.