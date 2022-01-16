Fixture: West Ham United vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Leeds United have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to go up against David Moyes’ West Ham United outfit in the Premier League this afternoon.

Marcelo Bielsa saw his side suffer a 2-0 loss at the London Stadium last weekend to exit the FA Cup and he will want to avoid a similar fate today.

Norwich City moved to within six points of Leeds following their win on Saturday, while Watford are now just five points behind the Whites.

Bielsa still has a number of players out through injury, but is starting to see some of his strength return.

Illan Meslier slots into goal today, while Luke Ayling and Junior Firpo start as full-backs. In central defence, Pascal Struijk partners Robin Koch.

In the middle of the park Leeds look towards Adam Forshaw and Stuart Dallas, while Mateusz Klich, Raphinha and Jack Harrison support Daniel James.

If Bielsa needs to shake things up he has options on the bench to call for, including Rodrigo and Lewis Bate.

Leeds United Team vs West Ham United

Meslier, Ayling, Struijk, Koch, Firpo, Forshaw, Dallas, Klich, Raphinha, Harrison, James

Substitutes: Klaesson, Hjelde, Moore, Kenneh, Jenkins, Bate, Gray, McKinstry, Rodrigo