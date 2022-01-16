Roma general manager Tiago Pinto is pushing hard to bring Newcastle United target Boubacar Kamara to Italy, either in this month’s transfer window or in June.

Kamara has only six months remaining on his contract at French club Marseille and has refused to put pen to paper to fresh terms, alerting a host of top clubs.

Newcastle have been keen on Kamara for some time and have kept lines of communication open to his entourage, but they face big competition from a Jose Mourinho-led Roma.

Roma have completed the signing of Arsenal man Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan as well as Sergio Oliveira and Pinto wants to add a third.

Pinto is working hard to secure the services of Kamara for the Roman club, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport.

While the priority is to get him in this window, Pinto is also open to signing the player in the summer, when he will not cost a transfer fee.

Another option that has been discussed is a swap deal involving Kamara and Roma’s Amadou Diawara, who is of interest to Spanish club Valencia.

Kamara has made 22 appearances this season for Marseille and has also been linked with Manchester United and West Ham United.