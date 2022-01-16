Southampton are set to see the situation around their desire to keep hold of Armando Broja become clearer this week, according to the Guardian.

The 20-year-old is in the midst of a season-long loan deal from Chelsea to Southampton and has impressed on the south coast under Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Broja has netted five goals for the Saints and Hasenhuttl has made no secret of his desire to keep him, with Southampton holding talks with Chelsea.

Southampton want to sign Broja on a permanent basis and it is claimed that the situation will become clearer this week.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel may want to have a look at Broja over the course of pre-season this coming summer though before deciding whether he wants him to be part of his Stamford Bridge set-up.

Sides beyond Southampton are interested in Broja and the Saints will not want to let the striker slip if Chelsea do agree to sell.

Broja has turned out 20 times for Southampton so far this season, being handed regular game time by Hasenhuttl.

Chelsea, who handed Broja his Blues debut in March 2020, have the striker locked down on a contract until 2026.