Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has pointed towards his side’s hunger for victory after they beat West Ham United 3-2 at the London Stadium to collect three valuable Premier League points.

The Yorkshire giants lost 2-0 at the London Stadium last weekend to exit the FA Cup, but turned the tables on the Hammers in the Premier League to build a nine-point cushion over the relegation zone.

Leeds showed huge character as they recovered from being pegged back twice to win 3-2, with all three goals coming from winger Jack Harrison.

Bielsa feels Leeds’ desire to win was on display, while he pointed towards the way the game unfolded as offering the Whites opportunities.

“Typical Premier League game. It was good that it went in our favour but the margin was very close”, Bielsa said on Sky Sports post match.

“It is a triumph for the players because of the effort they put in. The desire to win was very, very big.

“We had the idea we were lacking this in the last game. The type of game it was offered us spaces to take advantage.”

The Leeds boss also had words of praise for winger Raphinha, who he thinks helped both Daniel James and Harrison through his performance.

“Very, very high performance [from Raphinha]. That improved James and Harrison. It offered them the chance to unbalance West Ham”, he added.

Leeds now sit in 15th spot in the Premier League standings and will look to kick on and put further distance between themselves and trouble.