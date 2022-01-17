Barcelona have settled on an asking price for Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur target Ousmane Dembele as they try to sell him this month.

The Catalans are scrambling to sell the French winger after he refused to extend his contract, which expires in the summer, unless his demands, which Barcelona will not meet, are met.

Following several months of efforts to bring Dembele’s demands down, Barcelona have accepted defeat and are actively looking to sell him this month.

According to Spanish daily SPORT, Barcelona have settled on an asking price of €20m for Dembele.

The winger has been linked with a host of clubs, including Newcastle and Tottenham, whose football managing director Fabio Paratici has been eyeing a swoop.

And Barcelona are looking to sell him to a Premier League club this month.

Even if Barcelona accept a bid for Dembele though there is no guarantee he will agree to move and he could sit out his contract.

If Dembele runs down his contract then he will be able to move as a free agent in the summer and is likely to demand a heavy pay packet.