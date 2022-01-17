Bayern Munich’s interest in Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen is not dependent upon Newcastle United target Niklas Sule departing the Allianz Arena.

Sule is attracting interest and Newcastle have been linked with wanting to snap the German up for several months, with Mohammed in Salman even claimed to have spoken to the defender’s advisors.

He could leave Bayern Munich when his contract leaves in the summer and the Bavarians are showing interest in Christensen.

However, according to German magazine SPORT BILD, Christensen is not being eyed as a replacement for Sule.

The club’s interest in Christensen does not mean that Sule is sure to leave Bavaria and if he stays then Bayern Munich could still sign the Chelsea man.

Christensen’s contract at Chelsea is due to expire in the summer and he is all but certain to leave Stamford Bridge.

The defender also has interest from another German club in the shape of Borussia Dortmund.

Barcelona meanwhile would like to tempt the centre-back to continue his career in Spain.