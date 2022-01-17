Paolo Di Canio has warned AC Milan that Manchester United defender Eric Bailly is not like Fikayo Tomori and takes more risks.

AC Milan want to bring in a new centre-back during this month’s transfer window and are showing interest in Bailly as a potential signing, though there is concern about his injury record.

Bailly is struggling for game time at Old Trafford and the Rossoneri are assessing the possibility of bringing him to the San Siro.

The club recently signed one centre-back from the Premier League in the shape of Tomori, but Di Canio has cautioned that Bailly is not the same as the former Chelsea man.

He does though still think Bailly could do well in Italy.

“Anyone who arrives in Italy from the Premier League does well because he comes from a higher league”, Di Canio told Sky Italia.

“But he has physical problems and he is not a Tomori, as a type of player he would be a defender, but sometimes he falls asleep, he takes risks, he’s not so ferocious at a competitive level.

“He can do well, but he’s not a Tomori, who came with the desire to explode.”

Bailly, 27, has made just seven appearances across all competitions for Manchester United this season.