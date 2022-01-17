Everton are considering Italy legend and former China boss Fabio Cannavaro to take over at Goodison Park in the managerial role, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Toffees are on the prowl for a new boss having shown Rafael Benitez the exit door on Sunday owing to poor run of results in the Premier League.

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney, former Toffees manager Roberto Martinez, Everton assistant boss Duncan Ferguson and AC Milan legend Gennaro Gattuso are among the names linked with the Goodison Park hot seat as the Everton hierarchy continue to comb through managerial candidates.

And according to Italian daily Il Mattino, Italy legend Cannavaro has been added to the names the Toffees’ are considering to succeed Benitez.

Although the former centre-back had a vastly successful playing career at club level and on the international stage, he is yet to manage a club in Europe.

Cannavaro has managed clubs in China and in Saudi Arabia, in addition to a stint in charge of China, and Everton could hand him a potential stint in the Premier League.

The Toffees are currently 16th in the league table, just six points above the drop zone and the priority for any manager succeeding Benitez will be to steady the ship and ensure the club’s top flight survival.

Martinez is currently the leading candidate to replace Benitez and it remains to be seen whether Everton will make any concrete moves for Cannavaro in the coming days, if the Spaniard is ruled out of a return to Goodison Park.