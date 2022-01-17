Leeds United have been given a boost with Adam Forshaw insisting the injury he picked up at West Ham United is not serious and he is battling to be ready to face Newcastle United.

Forshaw was forced off in the first half at the London Stadium on Sunday, being replaced by Lewis Bate and there were fears for his injury, especially given the lengthy absence he suffered.

Marcelo Bielsa confirmed post match that the injury was muscular in nature and now Forshaw has taken to social media to offer reassurance.

Adam Forshaw says it’s a minor hamstring problem & hopes to be fit to face Newcastle. #lufc pic.twitter.com/EOAz2m15OF — Adam Pope (@apopey) January 17, 2022

He insists that he has only suffered a small hamstring injury and is battling to make sure he is fit and ready to play next weekend against Newcastle United.

The midfielder wrote on Instagram: “Thanks for all the messages, it’s only a small hamstring injury.

“I’m fighting to be ready for Saturday, if not I’ll be back after the break.”

Leeds secured a superb 3-2 win at West Ham on Sunday to put real daylight between themselves and the drop zone in the Premier League.

With struggling Newcastle visiting Elland Road at the weekend, securing another three points would both boost Leeds’ hopes of staying away from trouble and be a hammer blow to the Magpies.