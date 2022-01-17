Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United have both been turned down by Anthony Martial, who wants to move abroad, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Martial has made plain his desire to quit Manchester United during this month’s transfer window and boss Ralf Rangnick revealed at the weekend he refused to be involved in the game against Aston Villa.

The striker subsequently denied those claims, but he remains keen to leave Old Trafford.

Both Tottenham and Newcastle are admirers of Martial and want to keep him in the Premier League, but the player has rejected approaches from the pair.

He wants to go abroad, where Barcelona, Juventus and Sevilla are all options, and is not considering Spurs and Newcastle.

Sevilla have already seen a loan approach for Martial turned down as Manchester United want his full salary to be paid and a loan fee.

It is unclear if Martial might reconsider not wanting to stay in the Premier League if none of his foreign suitors can do a deal with Manchester United.

Martial, 26, has made seven Premier League appearances this season, clocking just 202 minutes of football.