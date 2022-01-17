Roma will make an effort to sign Tanguy Ndombele from Tottenham Hotspur this month, but are not prepared to move from a loan with right to buy formula.

Ndombele has been frozen out at Spurs under boss Antonio Conte and is tipped to leave north London before the transfer window slams shut this month.

He has significant interest from Roma and, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the Giallorossi will make an effort to deliver him to Jose Mourinho.

However, Roma are only looking to land Ndombele on loan until the end of the season, with an option to buy in the agreement.

They face competition from two other Serie A sides though, with both Napoli and Juventus showing interest in the Frenchman.

Ndombele has been handed 16 outings at Tottenham this season, but struggled to make an impact.

Spurs splashed the cash to sign the 25-year-old, paying Lyon €62m to take him to north London.

The midfielder has a contract running at Tottenham until the summer of 2025 and it remains to be seen if he will be playing his football in Serie A after the transfer window closes this month.