Southampton are relaxed about the situation with Armando Broja and are not rushing talks with Chelsea, according to talkSPORT.

Broja has impressed while on loan at Southampton from Chelsea and boss Ralph Hasenhuttl would like to keep him on the south coast on a permanent basis.

Southampton have been holding talks with Chelsea to scope a potential agreement to keep Broja beyond the end of the season, but it is unclear if the Blues will play ball.

However, Southampton are not worried and are relaxed about the situation.

Broja is scheduled to at least see out the season with the club and they are not rushing conversations with Chelsea.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel may want to take a close look at Broja during pre-season in the summer as he decides what to do with the player.

So far this season the Albania international has found the back of the net five times in the Premier League, along with striking twice in the EFL Cup.

Broja now has ten caps with Albania at international level to his name, scoring three times.