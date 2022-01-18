Sunderland new boy Danny Batth has expressed his delight at being given the chance to be a part of “a juggernaut of a football club” and believes that the Black Cats have the perfect set-up for him.

The Black Cats have confirmed the capture of the 31-year-old on an 18-month deal, Batth thus becoming Lee Johnson’s second signing of the January transfer window.

There was interest in the player from elsewhere but Batth decided to opt for a move to League One, explaining that he is excited to be part of the club’s journey.

“I’m very happy that this deal is done because this is a juggernaut of a football club and I’m delighted to be a part of its journey”, the new signing told his club’s official website.

Batth feels that Sunderland have the perfect set-up for him and the prospect of playing in front of the fans is something he is relishing.

“This is the perfect set-up for me. I’m really looking forward to playing in front of the home supporters.”

Johnson, who has seen Batth earn promotion from the division, tried to sign him previously as well, the defender revealed.

“I’ve already spoken to the Head Coach, who has tried to sign me in the past.

“When the opportunity arose, I thought it would be the perfect option to crack on and do well.”

The six feet three-inch defender featured in eleven Championship games during the first half of the season.